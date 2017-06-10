Get bowled over at event

Photo: nixonwenger.com JCI Vernon’s Lawn Days of Summer delivered by BDO” tournament will give young professionals a chance to mix and mingle while having some outdoor fun.

Networking with business peers and lawnbowling may sound like an odd combination, but that is exactly what JCI Vernon is doing – again.

For the second year, JCI Vernon’s Lawn Days of Summer delivered by BDO tournament will give young professionals a chance to mix and mingle while having some outdoor fun.

The tournament will be held over three Wednesdays Aug. 9, 16 and 23 at the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club in Polson Park.

"BDO is pleased to partner with JCI Vernon once again to offer this extremely fun community event to young Vernon area professionals. The event is fresh and unique to the North Okanagan, and we’re confident it will be bigger and better than last year, and will quickly become a much-anticipated yearly event in Vernon,” said Markus Schrott, BDO partner.

Danielle Fox, event co-chairperson said last year's event was a huge success and she expects nothing less this time around.

“I strongly believe in helping our community and the power of networking. The event has both, and as a bonus we are helping the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club promote a fun and social game that’s in need of new players,” she said.

Entry to the tournament is $300 for a team of four, with two spares suggested.

The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health association, and specifically support the Workplace Mental Health Program. Acknowledging mental health in the workplace is a win-win for employers and employees.

CMHA is looking to expand their educational program that provides employers with the tools and skill set to address mental health in the workplace, that will benefit the business and the individual.

There are only 12 team spaces and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

More information on the event can be found online.