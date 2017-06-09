Sun, rain and then more sun

Photo: Darren Handschuh Except for Saturday when it is supposed to rain, weather forecasters are calling for sunny days.

The North Okanagan can expect a little bit of everything this weekend.

Sunny one day, rainy the next and then back to sunny.

Friday is mostly sunny with a 30 per cent chance of rain, but on Saturday Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the day and a 60 per cent chance of rain in the evening.

But after that, it is looking pretty good.

The weather forecasters are calling for sun and 22C Sunday and more sun with a high of 26C Monday.

Tuesday will see the return of some clouds with showers anticipated on Wednesday and Thursday.