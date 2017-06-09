42599

Vernon  

Okanagan Lake rise slows

- | Story: 199090

The rate at which Okanagan Lake has been rising is slowing, but City of Vernon officials continue to monitor water levels and weather forecasts heading into the weekend.

“At this time, weather systems have stabilized and the rate at which the lake is rising has slowed,” said Tanya Laing Ghar, with the city. “If the situation worsens, City crews will continue to install dams at strategic locations to protect City assets. Residents are reminded that they are responsible for protecting their property and to keep protection in place until the risk of flooding has passed.”

Residents on both sides of Lakeshore Road from 2548 to 2688 Lakeshore Road and 6999 Cummins Road remain on evacuation alert.

Lake accesses off Lakeshore Road are closed until the risk of flood has passed. Kin Beach remains open to the public. Lakeshore Road is for local traffic and service vehicles only at this time.

Sand and sandbags are being replenished twice a day at six established sites for Vernon residents:

  • Outside Operations main entrance off of Pleasant Valley Rd
  • 4005 Pleasant Valley Rd
  • Corner of Okanagan Ave and Okanagan Landing Rd (across from Marshall Fields)
  • Okanagan Hills Blvd and Bella Vista Rd. intersection (entrance to the Rise community)
  • 8974 Okanagan Landing Road 
  • 2605 Lakeshore Road
