42534

Vernon  

Stay off the pier or pay up

- | Story: 199078

Despite a barricade and signs telling people to stay off, some are still going on the Rotary Pier at Kal Beach.

The District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan are warning those who ignore the closure, could be hit in the pocket book.

Violators could face fines, but the district did not say how much the fines would be.

In a media release, officials said the pier is closed for safety reasons.

“Due to flood conditions, the pier has been closed for a number of weeks. Despite this closure and in contravention of signage and barriers, residents have continued to access the dock. As a result of heavy wave action on June 8, the pier structure has suffered material damage and consequently there is a heightened safety concern regarding further use,” the district said.

The District of Coldstream and the RDNO are installing additional barricades and will have a security presence to deter people from using the dock.

The pier has made the news for more than water levels in the past week, after a brawl on the pier was posted to social media.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

39549
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3089097
3782 Mission Springs
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$742,900
more details
39851


Send us your News Tips!


42639


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes Vernon SPCA >


42518


Friday Fails – June 9, 2017

Galleries
Another edition of Friday Fails where we don’t cut any corners!
Friday Fails – June 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Behold the $40,000,000 mistake!
This what a buzzer beater looks like at the spelling bee
Must Watch
The temptation to just say “well how do you spell...
Prince estate executors slam musical stage show
Music
Executors for Prince's estate are planning a legal assault on...
The greatest water slide move you’ll ever see
Must Watch
How does this water magician do what he does? We have no idea,


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42206
39499