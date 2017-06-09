Stay off the pier or pay up

Photo: District of Coldstream Officials are beefing up efforts to keep people off Rotary Pier at Kal Beach.

Despite a barricade and signs telling people to stay off, some are still going on the Rotary Pier at Kal Beach.

The District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan are warning those who ignore the closure, could be hit in the pocket book.

Violators could face fines, but the district did not say how much the fines would be.

In a media release, officials said the pier is closed for safety reasons.

“Due to flood conditions, the pier has been closed for a number of weeks. Despite this closure and in contravention of signage and barriers, residents have continued to access the dock. As a result of heavy wave action on June 8, the pier structure has suffered material damage and consequently there is a heightened safety concern regarding further use,” the district said.

The District of Coldstream and the RDNO are installing additional barricades and will have a security presence to deter people from using the dock.

The pier has made the news for more than water levels in the past week, after a brawl on the pier was posted to social media.