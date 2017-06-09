Urgent plea for help

42377
An agency that helps others in times of crisis needs some help of its own.

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued a plea for volunteers to help with Emergency Social Services.

The OKIB is dealing with flooding from Okanagan Lake at multiple locations.

“We are in urgent need of volunteers to help with this recent State of Emergency in our community,” the OKIB said in a statement. “Under the Emergency Program Act, First Nations Communities are responsible for responding to emergencies in their areas, including providing emergency social services.

“OKIB community members forced from their homes by flooding, or other emergencies may be eligible for short term assistance for lodging and groceries. In order to access those services they will be directed to their local Emergency Social Services (ESS) team.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for the ESS can call the EOC-OKIB at 250-542-7132

ESS Volunteers may be involved in:

  • Identifying locations for Reception Centre’s and group lodging;
  • Recruitment of additional team members;
  • Working with local businesses, service organizations and government agencies;
  • Issuing lodging and meal referrals for people forced from their homes
