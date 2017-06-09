MP wants an explanation

Photo: File photo North Okanagan–Shuswap MP Mel Arnold wants the Trudeau Liberals to explain why they cut coast guard services.

The Conservative Deputy Critic for Fisheries Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard has requested a review surrounding closures of Canadian Coast Guard stations in Gimli and Selkirk, Man. and Kenora, Ont., along with cuts made to the search and rescue dive program in British Columbia and cuts to the Salmonid Enhancement Program.

“Opposition parties came together (Friday) asking for an opportunity for the Liberal government to explain recent cuts announced to programs critical to public safety, fish habitat and public education,” said Arnold.

After receiving broad concern from the public, school teachers and conservation organizations, four Opposition members on the Standing Committee on Fisheries Oceans requested a briefing meeting with the deputy minister from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

With the majority of members on the committee, government members voted against the meeting.

“It is very concerning that the committee will not be provided an explanation of the government's cuts in the form of a public meeting," said Arnold. “This raises the question of why the government members are opposed to a briefing. Not only will there be a great loss of education and training capabilities but lives could be put at risk because of cuts to the coast guard dive team operations.”