Vernon  

Only in Canada

Story: 199074

Only in Canada, you say.

Diane Andres was surprised when she spotted a beaver Thursday.

While seeing the nation's animal may not be that odd, seeing it walking across one of the busiest intersections in the city is a little out of the norm.

“We were driving down 25th Avenue (Thursday) and saw one of the strangest sights I've seen in my almost 60 years of life: a beaver crossing a four-lane street, not seeming to realize his vulnerability,” Andres told Castanet. “Is this a set up for Canada's 150th birthday? Will we see more of this, this year?”

Andres said the beaver was heading toward Polson Park near the area where Vernon Creek runs under the roadway.

"He was motoring across on a green light. Pretty smart guy. He just didn't use the crosswalk, he knew there was a shorter way to his pond, or the creek," said Andres. 

