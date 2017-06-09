Extended hours at mission

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon's Upper Room Mission will be open longer this summer.

A grant from the Ministry of Employment and Social Development has allowed the URM to hire two summer students.

Lisa Anderson, URM co-executive director, said having two additional staff has created more support as well as supervision, allowing the summer hours to be extended.

Starting on June 12, the mission will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday.

Breakfast and lunch will continue to be served at the regular times, 9 a.m. and noon. Regular hours of operation, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will resume on Aug. 21.

Also starting June 12, supper time will be changed to 4:45pm – 5:30pm in hopes that the new time will allow more people to access the meal service.

“We understand many people work until 4:30-5pm, so being able to offer this new mealtime during the summer months will hopefully be a benefit to those working minimum-wage jobs and struggling with food insecurity,” said Anderson, adding this is the first time the mission will be open later than 6 p.m.

“Currently, Vernon does not have a drop-in centre that is accessible in the evenings, so we are very much looking forward to offering this service. We will be running a variety of new evening programs and hosting different themed nights, such as bingo night, feature film nights – complete with popcorn and other snacks, and much more,” said Anderson.

The summer students have been hired to work in the mission’s outreach department, alongside URM staff to deliver programs and vital services to those less fortunate in our community.

In 2016, the mission's food security program served more than 90,000 hot meals as well as provided assistance and support to many Vernon and surrounding area residents.

The mission’s food services are one-of-a-kind in Vernon because they are free of charge, and people do not need to register to access food or any other service.

“We are averaging 350-375 meals per day. More people are accessing the mission than ever before, and those numbers are projected to continue to rise. We are seeing a continual increase in the number of families, children, and seniors using our services,” said Anderson.