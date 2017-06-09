42877
43071

Vernon  

Extended hours at mission

- | Story: 199036

Vernon's Upper Room Mission will be open longer this summer.

A grant from the Ministry of Employment and Social Development has allowed the URM to hire two summer students.

Lisa Anderson, URM co-executive director, said having two additional staff has created more support as well as supervision, allowing the summer hours to be extended.

Starting on June 12, the mission will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday.

Breakfast and lunch will continue to be served at the regular times, 9 a.m. and noon. Regular hours of operation, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will resume on Aug. 21.

Also starting June 12, supper time will be changed to 4:45pm – 5:30pm in hopes that the new time will allow more people to access the meal service.

“We understand many people work until 4:30-5pm, so being able to offer this new mealtime during the summer months will hopefully be a benefit to those working minimum-wage jobs and struggling with food insecurity,” said Anderson, adding this is the first time the mission will be open later than 6 p.m.

“Currently, Vernon does not have a drop-in centre that is accessible in the evenings, so we are very much looking forward to offering this service. We will be running a variety of new evening programs and hosting different themed nights, such as bingo night, feature film nights – complete with popcorn and other snacks, and much more,” said Anderson.

The summer students have been hired to work in the mission’s outreach department, alongside URM staff to deliver programs and vital services to those less fortunate in our community.

In 2016, the mission's food security program served more than 90,000 hot meals as well as provided assistance and support to many Vernon and surrounding area residents.

The mission’s food services are one-of-a-kind in Vernon because they are free of charge, and people do not need to register to access food or any other service.

“We are averaging 350-375 meals per day. More people are accessing the mission than ever before, and those numbers are projected to continue to rise. We are seeing a continual increase in the number of families, children, and seniors using our services,” said Anderson.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3083280
Large Family home in West Kelowna
$748,800
more details
41230


Send us your News Tips!


41263


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes Vernon SPCA >


39334


The greatest water slide move you’ll ever see

Must Watch
How does this water magician do what he does? We have no idea, but it’s pretty incredible:   Slidin’ (literally)...
Daily Dose – June 9, 2017
Daily Dose
Kick back and relax as you coast through today’s Daily...
Daily Dose – June 9, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer and dogs are always the solution
Jennifer Lopez’s beau Alex Rodriguez threatened by ex – report
Music
Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is considering...
People who suck at parking share hilarious notes they’ve received
Galleries
If you suck at parking people are going to let you know.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40050