Acting up in Vernon

Photo: Contributed Mainstage will feature eight Canadian plays to be performed at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Mainstage is returning to where it all started.

Theatre BC’s annual festival returns to Vernon during the city’s 125th birthday, Theatre BC’s 85th and Canada’s 150th birthday.

Vernon was the first location to host the festival.

In recognition of Canada’s 150th, all eight winning productions this year are from Canadian playwrights.

Each evening during the festival, a different play from zones across the province will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets for the plays are on sale now for $30 through TicketSeller.ca.

Performances are followed by a brief public adjudication by professional festival adjudicator Katrina Dunn, artistic director of Vancouver’s Touchstone Theatre from 1997 to 2016.

The festival also includes workshops which are open to the public and require pre-registration.