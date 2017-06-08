Lake corridor for boats

42599
A study of Kalamalka and Wood lakes recommends key commuting corridors for power boats to protect water quality as well as the shoreline from further erosion.

“We're on a collision course” as boats on the lakes increase, said Jason Schleppe of EcoScape Environmental Consultants during a presentation Thursday before the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee.

Wash from the power boats stirs up sediment that can affect water quality, especially near water intake pipes.

Schleppe said the wash could affect birds that nest near the shore as well as kokanee which spawn in shallow water.

The report also called for propeller, wake and wave safe guards.

Both the districts of Coldstream and Lake Country have plans to hold joint talks on the study.

“No one is saying we're going to stop boating on Kal Lake but there are concerns there that need to be addressed,” said Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick. 

