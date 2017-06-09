Lumby Days brings the fun

Photo: lumbydays.ca The popular Lumby Days kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.

Extreme freestyle motocross, carnival rides, a lumberjack show and much more will all be happening in Lumby this weekend.

The annual Lumby Days are taking place June 9-11.

Lumby, 25 minutes from Vernon on Highway 6, will be celebrating a Canadian milestone this weekend with the theme of Lumby Days Canada 150 in honour of the nation's 150th birthday.

Lumby Days attracts thousands of people from throughout the Valley and features activities that add a unique flair to the event like panning for gold.

The Vernon Placer Mining Club will be on hand to teach people the fine art of getting gold from gravel. People can try their hand at gold panning for $5 and they can keep whatever gold they uncover.

A parade, petting zoo, show and shine, kids zone and more are also on tap.

And of course, there will be live entertainment at Lumby Days.

In conjunction with Lumby Days is the Lumby Air Force Flying Club's 10th annual Lumby Air Races for Hang Gliders and Paragliders.

The races run from June 10-12.

Lumby is hailed as one of the best hang gliding and paragliding sites in North America and has attracted flyers from around the world.

The format for all glider races will be closed-circuit triangle racing around the town and area of Lumby.

A full list of times and events can be found online.