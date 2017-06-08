42877

Vernon  

Apt. project in jeopardy

- | Story: 199029

A 119-unit apartment project in Vernon has been halted after the developer didn't pick up the building permit.

The Legacy Apartments would hold 119 seniors' assisted living units with commercial space on the ground floor at 5000 24th Street.

“They have an approved building permit,” said Dale Rintoul, the City of Vernon's manager of current planning.

Rintoul said city staffers had worked on the process with the developer since the development permit application was submitted in September 2015.

There was a slight glitch when it was discovered some site work on the $12.9 million project had been done without the building permit, Rintoul said.

“A stop work order was issued."

However everything was resolved and the permit was readied.

“We understand he is thinking of selling the project,” Rintoul said of the developer Ted Decock.

“He is a well-established builder with many projects in B.C. and Alberta. He has built thousands of units over his lifetime.”

Rintoul said city staff were disappointed “as we would like to see the development constructed. It's good for our community.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3029952
#401-1083 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
42311


Send us your News Tips!


39387


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Zoey
Zoey Vernon SPCA >


39387


People who suck at parking share hilarious notes they’ve received

Galleries
If you suck at parking people are going to let you know.
People who suck at parking share hilarious notes they’ve received (2)
Galleries
Use these as motivation to never ever be a jerk parker.
This anti-texting while driving PSA is great
Must Watch
Great ad made in New Zealand and was so good that the West...
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban to compete for CMT Video of the Year
Music
Duet pals Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will face off for the...
The process of making rope, as it was practiced for centuries
Must Watch
At first glance, it seems awfully silly to buy handmade rope in...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40050