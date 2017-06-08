Apt. project in jeopardy

Photo: City of Vernon The Legacy apartment project up in the air.

A 119-unit apartment project in Vernon has been halted after the developer didn't pick up the building permit.

The Legacy Apartments would hold 119 seniors' assisted living units with commercial space on the ground floor at 5000 24th Street.

“They have an approved building permit,” said Dale Rintoul, the City of Vernon's manager of current planning.

Rintoul said city staffers had worked on the process with the developer since the development permit application was submitted in September 2015.

There was a slight glitch when it was discovered some site work on the $12.9 million project had been done without the building permit, Rintoul said.

“A stop work order was issued."

However everything was resolved and the permit was readied.

“We understand he is thinking of selling the project,” Rintoul said of the developer Ted Decock.

“He is a well-established builder with many projects in B.C. and Alberta. He has built thousands of units over his lifetime.”

Rintoul said city staff were disappointed “as we would like to see the development constructed. It's good for our community.”