Not an abduction attempt

There were some scary moments at a baseball game in Vernon Wednesday evening when a child went missing.

Teams were playing at the ball diamonds at Fulton Secondary School that also has some playground equipment when a woman noticed her child was missing.

The child was found safely 10-15 minutes later a distance from the ball diamonds, but some people on social media are claiming the girl did not just wander off.

“A mom is running around looking for her 3/4 year old. Only to hear that she was last seen walking away with a adult man away from the park. Cops were called and sirens surrounding us,” posted one person who was at the game.

“Everyone's heart was in their throats. Scary! Sirens got louder and closer and then someone said they found the little girl a little ways away from here. Now there hasn't been a clear answer as to if it was an attempt to abduct her.”

While the scare has stirred up a lot of talk and emotions on Facebook, police have said this was not an attempted abduction.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said the fears it was an abduction attempt were “unfounded.”

Moskaluk said the mother simply lost track of the child who had wandered off.

“Incident witnessed by one of (Vernon's) diligent off-duty officers,” said Moskaluk.