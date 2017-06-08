42377
Vernon  

Cops shut down dial-a-dope

Vernon RCMP got the number of a suspected drug dealer and took a quantity of cocaine and heroin off the streets.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said police shut down a dial-a-dope drug trafficking operation and arrested one person in connection to the investigation.

On Friday June 2, members of the force completed an investigation into a dial-a-dope drug trafficking operation which led to the arrest of Dana Kirton, 27, in the 10000 block of Kalamalka Lake Road.

“At the time of arrest he was found to be in possession of quantities of cocaine and heroin believed to be for the purpose of trafficking along with other drug trafficking paraphernalia,” said Moskaluk.

Kirton appeared before a judge and was released on conditions for a court appearance on June 22.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP encourages anyone with information regarding illicit drug trafficking taking place in our community to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crimestoppers,” said Cpl Dan Moskaluk.

