42534
40211

Vernon  

Still skiing in June

- | Story: 199010

A member of the national ski team and some other enthusiasts took to the cross-country trails at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre on Silver Star Mountain last weekend.

Gareth Williams of Kelowna, who skis for Canada, was joined by his brother, Ian, and Hannah Mehain, who is on the national junior team.

“This is kind of a novelty,” said Dudley Coulter, spokesperson for the centre, who said a video was shot of the three racing down the trails.

“It was for fun but the skiing is actually pretty good. It's actually not open to the public but there is still so much snow up there.”

Comparing it to last year, Coulter said Sovereign Lake mountain bike trails were opening up around this time.

“That's weeks away from happening,” Coulter said.

Meanwhile, SilverStar Mountain Resort hopes the mountain biking season will start on June 23.

A May 31st posting on its website stated: “The machines have been busy digging out the top of the mountain....This year we are digging them all out, may not mean they are all ready for the June 23rd, but this is the goal.  We only have couple short weeks for it to melt enough to fit today’s wide bars.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

38602
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3059109
Now 50% Sold Out|4 Homes Available
$514,795
more details
39830


Send us your News Tips!


41263


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Zoey
Zoey Vernon SPCA >


39387


This anti-texting while driving PSA is great

Must Watch
Great ad made in New Zealand and was so good that the West Vancouver Police also used it. Oh, and keep the phone away while...
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban to compete for CMT Video of the Year
Music
Duet pals Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will face off for the...
The process of making rope, as it was practiced for centuries
Must Watch
At first glance, it seems awfully silly to buy handmade rope in...
George Clooney introduced parents to twin babies via Skype
Showbiz
George Clooney introduced his twin babies to their paternal...
Nobody will ever give you a better, funnier bowtie lesson than Paul F. Tompkins
Must Watch
The sartorially-superb comedian of “Mr. Show” and...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38674