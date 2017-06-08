Popular pier could go

42599
Recent violence and ongoing illegal activity, including alcohol consumption, could lead to the dismantling of the Rotary Pier at Kal Beach in Coldstream, said Mayor Jim Garlick.

The dock may already have been damaged by the recent flooding of Kalamalka Lake and members of the public have ignored closure notices.

“We have blocked it off but they are just flocking out there,” Garlick said.

As well, a fight Tuesday was captured on video and put on social media prompting the RCMP to promise increased patrols, on foot and by quad.

Garlick, a high school teacher, said he had been told by kids about fires and drinking on the dock.

The mayor said he took a walk there Wednesday night.

“A large number of people on the dock are engaged in illegal activity,” said Garlick.

The mayor said increased enforcement by police and bylaw officers may not solve the problem and expressed concern a lone officer could be intimidated by a large crowd on the pier.

“I want to put the public on notice. If that becomes a burden, do we rebuild it or should we get rid of it," said Garlick, who repeated later that Coldstream would get rid of the structure if it was a "detriment to the community."

The health and safety of residents is an issue as well, said Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund.

“We have families out there and there are people who are intoxicated. There is a risk.”

During a meeting of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee Thursday, one member said there was a financial argument in whether or not to rebuild the pier if it needs it.

“You have to look at the structural damage (caused by flooding) and what it costs to repair,” said Mike Macnabb, Electoral Area C director. “Are we going to have another flooding incident? There is a financial argument there.”

