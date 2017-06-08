42534
Thunderstorms expected

Thunderstorms could be heading our way.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Vernon, the North Okanagan and the Shuswap.

According to Environment Canada, "a low-pressure system will move onto the B.C. Interior this afternoon, bringing unsettled weather conditions.

"Thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front. Some of the thunderstorms have the potential to become severe this afternoon and may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

Areas around the North Thompson, Cariboo and Prince George have also been added to the alert.

Earlier this morning, a thunderstorm watch was issued for the entire Kootenay region.

Winds gusting to 50 km/h could be associated with storm activity.

