Vernon deploys tiger dams

Photo: File photo Tiger Dams similar to those used in Kelowna are being installed along Lakeshore Road in Vernon.

Weeks after pleas for help from residents living along the north end of Okanagan Lake, City of Vernon officials are wading into the war against rising waters.

The city will be installing tiger dams as temporary flood protection along Lakeshore Road and city-owned portions of Kin Beach where Okanagan Lake is threatening properties.

“Residents are asked to stay off these dams while they are in place as they help protect city roads, beaches and infrastructure,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, city spokesperson.

Lake accesses off Lakeshore Road are closed until the risk of flooding has passed. Kin Beach remains open to the public.

“City crews have had difficulty delivering supplies to the Lakeshore Road sand and sandbagging station due to the high volumes of non-local traffic. The city requests that alternate methods of travel be used to view the lake so that Lakeshore Road residents and city crews can easily move along the road,” said Laing Gahr.

Residents on both sides of Lakeshore Road from 2548 to 2688 Lakeshore Rd. and 6999 Cummins Rd. remain on evacuation alert.

“Environment Canada has indicated that a significant change in the weather pattern will begin today as a cold front moves into the region. The cold front is expected to bring showers and a risk of thunderstorms and a forecast of 10 to 15 millimetres. Okanagan Lake had a rise of one centimetre but may be plateauing. The current level is 343.25 metres. Kalamalka Lake is at 342.44 and the level is coming down. Residents are reminded that they are responsible for protecting their property and to keep protection in place until the risk of flooding has passed,” said Laing Ghar.

Sand and sandbags are being replenished twice a day at six established sites for Vernon residents: