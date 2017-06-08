42377

Vernon  

Rogers flour recalled

- | Story: 198960

Armstrong's Rogers Foods is recalling its Rogers brand All Purpose Flour from the marketplace due to possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued an alert on the flour late Wednesday, following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

Consumers should not consume the recalled product.

The flour has been sold from Costco warehouse locations across British Columbia.

If you think you became sick from consuming the product, call your doctor.

The flour should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, and is verifying that retailers are removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Further lab testing is underway to confirm the link to reported illnesses.

The CFIA reminds that it is not safe to taste or eat raw dough or batter, regardless of the type of flour used.

Symptoms of consuming E. coli can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or suffer permanent kidney damage or death.

