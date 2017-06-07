42703
Vernon  

OKIB contaminated water

The First Nations Health Authority has issued a water warning for band land on the shores of Okanagan Lake. Meanwhile the Okanagan Indian Band has issued an urgent call for volunteers.

“Due to a contamination event, it is recommended that people and pets do not come in contact with the waterfront or water,” the FNA said in a statement. The statement did not say specifically what the contamination event was however there has been concern over the possibility of compromised septic fields.

For more information, call toll free 1-866-913-0033 or direct 1-604-693-6500.

The Head of the Lake and Louis subdivisions of the Okanagan Indian Band have seen numerous evacuations over the past two weeks as Okanagan Lake continues its steady rise.

OKIB community members forced from their homes by flooding, or other emergencies, may be eligible for short-term assistance for lodging and groceries.

In order to access those services they will be directed to their local Emergency Social Services (ESS) team.

There is an urgent need for volunteers to help the ESS with the crisis facing the OKIB and its non First Nations residents.

Under the Emergency Program Act, First Nations communities are responsible for responding to emergencies in their areas, including providing emergency social services.

ESS volunteers may be involved in:

  • identifying locations for reception centre’s and group lodging
  • recruitment of additional team members
  • working with local businesses, service organizations and government agencies
  • issuing lodging and meal referrals for people forced from their homes

Anyone interested in volunteering for the ESS can call 250-542-7132.

