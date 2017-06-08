Scouts given top award

Photo: Amanda Clark Members of 1st BX Scouts receive the Chief Scout's Award.

The 1st BX Scouting Group has received a prestigious honour – the Chief Scout's Award.

Amanda Clark, with the Scouts, said “this is the first time it's been awarded here in decades.”

Taylor Clark, Jeremy Bader, Thomas, Brynne and Brooke Francescutti are the original members of the group and it was their hard work that earned the award.

“They have been working over the past three years to get all their badges and requirements to get the Chief Scout's Award,” said Clark, adding the youths also did numerous community projects to earn the top honour.

The Scouts would go carolling at Noric House, a seniors care facility, they collected board games which were donated to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for patients to use, they cleaned up the wet lands at Fulton Secondary School and Ellison Elementary School along with several other projects.

The Chief Scout's Award is the highest award which can be achieved at the Scout level in Scouts Canada. It was inaugurated in 1973 by then Governor General of Canada Roland Michener.

In order to earn the award, a Scout must earn the Voyageur and Pathfinder Activity Awards which require the Scout to develop citizenship, leadership, personal development and outdoor skills, as well as earn 10 Challenge badges, at least one in each of the seven categories (athletics, outdoors, home and family, personal development, science and technology, culture and society, and environment).

They must also hold current qualifications in standard first aid, hold the World Scout Environment Badge, investigate and present findings on Scouts Canada's involvement in World Scouting, design a challenging programme which will require the Scout to excel in each of the four activity areas (citizenship, leadership, personal development and outdoor skills), including at least 30 hours of additional leadership to others.

Clark said there are currently 13 members of the 1st BX Scouting Group.

More information on the group can be found online.