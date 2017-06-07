Mayors talk up area

Photo: Kate Bouey Local government leaders spoke of change and economic growth Wednesday.

Economic growth in the City of Vernon shot up over the last three years and continues to grow, according to Mayor Akbal Mund.

During a speech before members of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Mund said $25 million in building permits had been issued during that time.

As well, the population increased five per cent and the city saw an increase in new residences.

Mund said 493 residential suites were approved in 2016 alone, the highest number for the city in 10 years.

Tourism has also increased.

“Tourists are discovering Vernon,” Mund said. “Room revenue is up 30 per cent.

“It's not just about economic development. There are a lot of capital works going on. Around $14 million is being spent on infrastructure and rehabilitation,” he said, adding it was a big increase from previous years. Last year, $8.8 million was spent on capital works.

In Coldstream, it's all about change, according to Mayor Jim Garlick.

He said the district was trying to balance the needs of its residents with new and emerging industry in the Lavington area and with agriculture.

“What we're seeing is hundreds of acres of cherries and apples being planted,” Garlick said.

He admitted a downside, as residents are concerned with increased truck traffic on their roads due to the increase in industry from the pellet plant and the manufacturing plans for the glass plant.

As well, householders don't like the noise from helicopters used to dry off cherries after rainfall.

The Okanagan Rail Trail and its benefits were also a priority for Coldstream and the North Okanagan Regional District.

Coldstream has seen a jump in the number of residents applying for bed and breakfast status and is looking at land for more parking for hikers.

NORD chair Bob Fleming talked about three trail projects, including the Kal-Crystal Waters trail and the planned 43-kilometre Okanagan-Shuswap rail rail.

Fleming said completion of the $6.5 million sale from CP should be completed by July 2017.

Currently, the regional district is going through an alternate approval process in order to borrow $2.17 million – its share of the cost.