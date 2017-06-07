Patrols after assault

UPDATE: 4:31 p.m.

Extra patrols on foot and the RCMP Gator (quad) are planned for Kal Beach after a violent altercation Tuesday afternoon.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said the patrols will be increased after police responded to a call about a a “group of intoxicated people fighting on the pier at Kalamalka Lake.”

Moskaluk said when police arrived, they were told by beach goers that the people involved in the brawl had fled.

Moskaluk said no injuries were seen by witnesses and police stayed at the scene and patrolled the beach.

RCMP are reminding people to do more with their phones than take video when they see a crime in progress.

“Please call police when you see something that requires police attendance. Remember it's a cell phone, and not just a camera,” said Moskaluk.

The Kal Beach brawl was the second group altercation police have been called to in less than a week.

Multiple police units responded just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of a large group of people fighting outside Status nightclub at 29th Avenue and 29th Street.

In a video posted on Facebook, at least 13 people could be seen fighting, including men and women. The video has since been removed.

RCMP are asking any witnesses to the fights to call the detachment at 250-545-7171 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL: 11:09 a.m.

A violent brawl at a Vernon beach has social media buzzing.

The brawl happened on the Kalamalka Beach dock Tuesday and at least three videos were posted to Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook page and appears to show several young men swarming another young man.

One woman who witnessed the fight asked her name not be used for fear or repercussions.

“I was in shock when that happened,” she said of the swarming. “I couldn't believe there were so many guys on one kid.”

The woman said some of the people she was with wanted to intervene in the fight and help the youth who was being swarmed, but were concerned about the legal ramifications.

Video of the actual swarming is making the rounds online and the witness shot some video after the initial assault that appears to show some girls getting into a fight as well.

“At one point there was a girl holding a baby throwing kicks,” said the witness, who did not get that assault on camera.

The woman said she posted the video to Facebook to bring awareness of the attack and hopefully make the youth's parents aware of what is happening.

The fight happened at around 4 p.m. yesterday and police were called.

“Someone said the cops were coming and everyone started to run,” she said. “The cops never went out on the pier. They stood on the beach for about 20 minutes.”

Castanet has requested comment from the RCMP.