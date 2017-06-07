Brutal assault at beach

A violent brawl at a Vernon beach has social media buzzing.

The brawl happened on the Kalamalka Beach dock Tuesday and at least three videos were posted to Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook page and appears to show several young men swarming another young man.

One woman who witnessed the fight asked her name not be used for fear or repercussions.

“I was in shock when that happened,” she said of the swarming. “I couldn't believe there were so many guys on one kid.”

The woman said some of the people she was with wanted to intervene in the fight and help the youth who was being swarmed, but were concerned about the legal ramifications.

Video of the actual swarming is making the rounds online and the witness shot some video after the initial assault that appears to show some girls getting into a fight as well.

“At one point there was a girl holding a baby throwing kicks,” said the witness, who did not get that assault on camera.

The woman said she posted the video to Facebook to bring awareness of the attack and hopefully make the youth's parents aware of what is happening.

The fight happened at around 4 p.m. yesterday and police were called.

“Someone said the cops were coming and everyone started to run,” she said. “The cops never went out on the pier. They stood on the beach for about 20 minutes.”

Castanet has requested comment from the RCMP.