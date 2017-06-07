You can swim in the lakes

Photo: Pinterest Water quality testing at Kin Beach is normal.

Water quality testing at three main swimming areas in Kalamalka and Okanagan lakes have come back within normal ranges.

“Everything from an e-coli count comes in the normal range for Paddlewheel, Kal and Kin (beaches),” said Keith Pinkoski, parks planner with the North Okanagan Regional District. “It's good to know the quality isn't compromised from all of the flooding.”

Weekly testing started last week and began earlier than usual this year due to the higher than normal lake levels that have caused some damage to the shoreline and lakeside residences. The results are analyzed by Interior Health.

Meanwhile, the City of Vernon continues to monitor Okanagan Lake levels, which are expected to increase with hot weather Wednesday and Thursday and rain over the weekend, according to a press release.

Residents on both sides of Lakeshore Road (from 2548 to 2688 Lakeshore Road) and 6999 Cummins Road remain on evacuation alert.

Sand and sandbags are being replenished twice a day at five other established sites for Vernon residents. The six sandbag locations are:

Outside Operations main entrance off of Pleasant Valley Road

4995 Pleasant Valley Road

Corner of Okanagan Ave and Okanagan Landing Rd (across from Marshall Fields)

Okanagan Hills Boulevard and Bella Vista Road intersection (entrance to the Rise community)

8974 Okanagan Landing Road

2605 Lakeshore Road

The City requests that Lakeshore Road be used for local traffic only to allow crews and residents to access properties.