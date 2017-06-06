They're tops in sports

Photo: Kate Bouey Hannah Bennison, centre, receives Athlete of the Year award, from chairperson Ken Richardson and Kevin Mitchell. Click here to view gallery Photo: Kate Bouey Photo: Kate Bouey Photo: Kate Bouey High-performance, high school athletes and a highly active senior citizen took top honours at the 24th annual Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete, Team and Leadership awards.

Hannah Bennison, 17, from Vernon Secondary School, has been named the region's Athlete of the Year.

Bennison is a track phenomenon who was the top Canadian finisher at the IAAF World Cross-Country Championships in Uganda in April. Last December, Bennison successfully defended her national U20 title and won her third straight B.C. high school cross-country title a month earlier.

“I'm honoured to receive this award,” Bennison said. “I really just love to run and want to inspire youths to join my sport. It has helped me become a better person, a better student and set goals in my life.”

Bennison has won an athletics scholarship and will be training at Providence College Friars in Rhode Island next September.

Vernon Secondary's Panthers football team won the Team of the Year award after an almost unbeatable year in 2016 that took them to the semi-final in the Subway Bowl B.C. AA boys high school varsity football at UBC.

The team's tight-end/linebacker Ben Hladik was selected most valuable player in the league.

“These guys were very special and talented but they also worked very hard outside of the football season to get better,” said Sean Smith, Panthers' head coach. “We had coaches that pushed out players to be the very best and great support people.”

The Leadership in Sports award, which honours community leaders such as coaches or organizers, was awarded to Ian Gibson, 81, who has spent years involved in boxing and soccer in Vernon.

Co-founder of the Vernon Boxing Club, Gibson has been inducted into the B.C. Boxing Hall of Fame and the Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame.

He is a longtime official in both boxing and soccer and is said to have refereed over 4,000 bouts of amateur boxing.

“I've been blessed,” said Gibson, who added that the award meant everything to him.

“Coming to this town was a pleasure to me,” he added, having left Scotland in 1975.

Gibson shows no signs of slowing down and remains very active in the boxing and soccer scenes in the community.