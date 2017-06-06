42599
Vernon  

Valley volunteers honoured

A Vernon man will be honoured for his work with the local cadet community.

Francois Arsenault will be receiving the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers from B.C. Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon at a ceremony at Government House Wednesday.

Arsenault has been volunteering with the Army Cadet League of Canada since 1980, and is the creator of a virtual museum that chronicles the 137-year history of the organization.

In conjunction with the Vernon Cadet Training Centre, he opened the Vernon Cadet Museum, and is a board member of the Vernon Museum and Archives.

Twyla Gimbel will also be recognized for her volunteer work.

The Kelowna woman volunteers in the surgical day care unit at Kelowna General Hospital. She has also been helping students and teachers with educational and clerical work in the Okanagan Adventist Academy elementary classrooms since September 2009.

The Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers recognizes the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields. As an official Canadian honour, the Medal for Volunteers pays tribute to the dedication and exemplary commitment of volunteers.

