Don't be a bear killer

Photo: Contributed Bears that become habituated to eating garbage have to be destroyed.

A garbage bear is a dead bear – it's that simple.

A bear that has become habituated to eating garbage will more than likely have to be put down, said North Okanagan Conservation Officer Tanner Beck.

Beck said reports of bear sightings are coming in from all over the Valley, but there is one simple thing people can do to reduce human-bear conflict: don't leave garbage outside.

Beck said it is a simple message that has been repeated for years, but it is one many people still do not get.

Simply keeping garbage cans in a secured structure and putting them on the curb the morning garbage is picked up can eliminate many bear problems.

“Once a bear becomes habituated, it's hard for them to go back to eating berries and their natural foods,” said Beck, adding that bears get a taste for the “high sugar and high fat” human food and cannot be simply relocated to solve the problem.

“People like to think we are taking them to some nice green meadow, but when they are habituated relocating them doesn't work. They will seek out garbage, so they have to be put down and we really don't like to do that,” said Beck.

With the wet, cool weather the Okanagan has experienced this year, there have been more bear sightings than usual because there is still snow on the mountains and the berry crops are a few weeks behind.

“So the bears are concentrating in the Valley. It's the first place to green up in the spring,” said Beck.

Beck said it is an offence to leave out attractants like garbage and even bird feeders.

A ticket of $230 could be issued and the violator may even end up in court.