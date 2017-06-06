Evac alert for Lakeshore Rd.

Photo: Darren Handschuh Some residents along Lakeshore Road have been put on evacuation alert.

The City of Vernon has reopened its EOC in anticipation of flooding.

The city has also placed several residents on Lakeshore Road on evacuation alert.

Those living on both sides of Lakeshore Road, from 2548 to 2688 Lakeshore Road and 6999 Cummins Rd., are advised to be prepared to evacuate on a moment's notice.

Weather forecasts for the week are calling for hot weather Wednesday and Thursday, followed by heavy rains and thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday.

“Along with the increased water flow in local creeks from the melting snowpack, heavy rains and high winds increase the likelihood of flooding along Kalamalka and Okanagan lakes,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, with the city.

Okanagan Lake levels are currently at 343.25 metres above sea level with an expected peak at 343.5 metres.

“Residents in impacted or at-risk areas are advised to protect property to 343.5 metres plus an additional buffer for wave action,” said Laing Gahr. “With lakes at unprecedented levels, the underground water table has come to the surface in some neighbourhoods. Residents should continue to monitor basements and crawlspaces in low lying areas. Local streets may close suddenly due to ground water seeping to the surface.”

The City is taking measures to mitigate the risk of flooding by installing temporary flood protection in strategic locations along Lakeshore Road. Cummins Road is currently being built up, which may also provide some protection against flooding. Additionally, another sand and sandbag location is being established at 2605 Lakeshore Rd.

Sand and sandbags are being replenished twice a day at five other established sites for Vernon residents:

Outside the city operations main entrance off of Pleasant Valley Road

4005 Pleasant Valley Rd

Corner of Okanagan Ave and Okanagan Landing Rd (across from Marshall Fields)

Okanagan Hills Blvd and Bella Vista Rd. intersection (entrance to the Rise community)

8974 Okanagan Landing Road

2605 Lakeshore Road

The city requests Lakeshore Road be used for local traffic only to allow crews and residents to access properties.