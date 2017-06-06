Rock out in Armstrong

Photo: Contributed The Decoys will kick off the Valley First Music in the Park Friday, June 23 in Armstrong.

The Decoys will kick off the Valley First Music in the Park Friday, June 23 in Armstrong.

The Decoys are a Canadian rock band based out of Kamloops, and while the musical influences of each member of the group varies greatly, the core of the band takes it's musical roots from the classic rock of the '60s and '70s.

The group consists of Matt Stanley on guitar and vocals, Sean Poissant on drums and Sean Schneider on bass.

Valley First is sponsoring the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Music in the Park series June 23 to Aug. 25 in Memorial Park – rain or shine, but in the event of rain, the venue will move to Armstrong Bible Chapel, 2145 Rosedale Ave.

As well as presenting the series, Valley First will also be promoting hunger awareness through its Feed the Valley program each evening.

Feed the Valley is a community partnership aimed at tackling hunger in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson valleys.

Designed to raise food, funds and awareness for local food banks, Feed the Valley was developed as a community investment program by Valley First. Feed the Valley has raised $1,450,124 and 71,652 lbs of food has been collected since it’s launch in March 2010.