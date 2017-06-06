Summer at the Star

42599
No one can argue it's been a strange weather year in the Okanagan, and perhaps a video on the Silver Star Mountain Facebook page sums it up perfectly.

The video posted by the North Okanagan ski hill shows a skier tearing down the slopes at the popular resort.

Nothing unusual about that, except the skier is right next to a mountainbiker who is also tearing down the mountain.

The Star received a lot of snow this year, and it would seem some of it is still on the mountain, but the white stuff is melting fast and the hill is gearing up for summer mode.

Silver Star will open for the summer on June 23 and will feature more than 100 km of cross country and downhill trails.

Hiking is also a popular pastime at the Star.

