Vernon  

Garage sale breaks record

It is held every year, but this has been a record one for the Allan Brooks Nature Centre's spring plant and garage sale.

More than $18,000 was raised during the three-day sale.

“We’re thrilled with the support from the community and hope to see the same excitement for our upcoming raptor weeks returning to Allan Brooks in July and August,” said Aaron Deans, the centre's executive director.

The centre thanked volunteers, donators and others as well as sponsors, including: Kal Tire, Nixon Wenger, Elephant Storage Trunks, Sun Country Cycle, VantageOne Credit Union, Royal LePage, SilverStar Mountain Resort, Fix Auto, Wayside and Century 21 Executives.

The money raised from the spring garage sale will go towards nature education programs and learning materials at Allan Brooks Nature Centre. 

Report a Typo


