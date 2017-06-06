Gunfight charges dismissed

Photo: Contributed File photo shows police surrounding Polson Park after shootout on Aug. 12th, 2014.

A judge has thrown out all charges against a man who was in Polson Park during a daytime gunbattle on Aug. 12, 2014.

Robin Rochemont was one of three men arrested by police following the gunfight and a manhunt through part of the Okanagan. He was then charged with discharging a prohibited or restricted firearm with intent to wound, carrying a concealed weapon and other firearms charges.

In a recent B.C. Supreme Court hearing in Kelowna, Rochemont pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A total of 16 witnesses were called but only one described seeing a gun in Rochemont's hand and only for an instant.

In a June 2nd written decision following the case, Mr. Justice Kent stated the Crown had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Rochemont was one of the shooters.

Kent stated in his decision: Quite apart from (one witness') testimony, the Crown invites the court to, in effect, 'join the dots' raised by the evidence of the independent lay witnesses to infer or otherwise conclude that Mr. Rochemont was in fact one of the shooters exchanging gunfire in the park.”

Kent further stated: “It is not sufficient for me to conclude, as indeed I do, that it was likely or probable that Mr. Rochemont was one of the shooters. Rather, in order for Mr. Rochemont to be convicted, I must be near certain or sure of that fact. And, albeit reluctantly in the circumstances, I find myself obliged to find reasonable doubt on this point such that he must be acquitted of all charges against him.”

The judge said the court had been advised that another man in the case, Adrian Dziedzic, had recently pleaded guilty to two charges and a sentencing hearing was pending.

In April, Jacob Lowes was found guilty of attempted assault causing bodily harm and four weapons charges in connection with the shooting but not guilty of attempted murder.