Effort to help flood victims

Photo: Ron Caron OKIB increases help for flood victims.

Hard hit by flooding in the North Okanagan, the Okanagan Indian Band has increased efforts to help evacuees.

A total of 220 homes, a mix of seasonal and permanent, remain on evacuation order, including the Louis Estates and elsewhere, according to an OKIB official.

Those evacuated from residences last week due to Okanagan Lake flooding have been given another week in area hotels although room rentals are tight.

An OKIB release states: “Our challenge this past week and with the summer months upon us, is hotel space. We do have an opportunity to offer hotel lodging to those who have no other alternatives, to stay local with friends or family....Keep in mind we are limited by hotel availability and will conduct needs assessments on each family who requests hotel lodging. Priority will be given to elders, families with young children and persons with health considerations.”

Two Emergency Social Services representatives as well as members of the Red Cross are expected to be at the OKIB resiliency centre for the next two weeks.

“ESS OKIB has been relying on assistance from neighbouring communities. Although your paperwork is being processed in Vernon, OKIB evacuees have a designated team and location to register with and the phone number to call is 1-250-307-1956.”

More information on emergency aid and the weather forecast can be found on the OKIB's Facebook page.

The band has also had workers shoring up the Kin Beach area in case the lake moves onto Lakeshore Road.

People have been asked to stay away from possibly contaminated water.

Testing of Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes is currently underway but the results are not yet available, officials have reported.