Vernon  

Swastika defaces mural

One of Vernon's colourful murals has been defaced, with a swastika and Hitler-type moustache drawn on the face of an indigenous woman.

“This is not the first time someone has defaced a mural in Vernon and this is not the first time someone has defaced the Syilx mural,” said Okanagan artist Sheldon Louis, who posted photos on Facebook of the damage. “This is disheartening and frustrating that people would feel the need or the urge to vandalize a piece of artwork.”

Louis and mural artist Michelle Loughery worked with others on that specific artwork which adorns the outside of AJ's Pets & Things on 31st Avenue.

“This mural project was created years ago by one of my mentors to give at risk youth of all cultural backgrounds the opportunity to create art within the community, to help build life skills, to show the community members the youth artists' talents, to engage the local community as youth ambassadors and to show the youth that there can be bridges built between the generations through art....To see how people treat the work that Michelle Loughery, the youth of the time, and myself had done to honour our Syilx community and our people is upsetting.”

Louis said he would also like to have a conversation with the person who tagged the painting with the moniker, Cody Balls, to “help this young person find a better direction.”

Meanwhile Loughery said work to repair the mural would be done as soon as possible.

“We will get this cleaned up and, perhaps, the person who defaced it found,” said Loughery on Facebook. “Nothing like a hot day scrubbing to set their brain right on disrespect. This is a vital and very important part of art in this community.”

