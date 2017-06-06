Senior managers to retire

Photo: Facebook Vernon's head of protective services, Clint Kanester, to retire.

Two senior managers with the City of Vernon will be retiring this summer.

Clint Kanester, manager of protective services, will be departing at the end of June after 40 years with the city.

Among his duties, Kanester has worked with the RCMP and local social service agencies as part of the COOL team, to deal with issues, including homeless camps, drug paraphernalia and begging.

Also leaving the city is Dale Rintoul, manager of current planning, who has reportedly been with the city for approximately 45 years.

Rintoul's departure date is in July.