Campaign closer than ever

Photo: Contributed Aldebaran Homes teams up with NONA to raise funds for clubhouse campaign.

With just $200,000 left to raise for NONA's Build the Clubhouse campaign, the child development centre is partnering with custom homebuilder Aldebaran Homes in another fundraiser.

Over the next two years, Aldebaran Homes will donate $500 from every sale of one of its properties to NONA, with house sales projected at approximately 40 units.

The partnership is on top of a $5,000 donation already made to the campaign seeking to raise a total of $1.6 million towards a new facility for children with special needs in the North Okanagan.

The clubhouse is currently under construction.

NONA got a big boost Monday, when the organizer of Bollywood Bang announced the event had raised $100,000 for the clubhouse campaign.