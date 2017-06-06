42377
39499

Vernon  

Campaign closer than ever

- | Story: 198752

With just $200,000 left to raise for NONA's Build the Clubhouse campaign, the child development centre is partnering with custom homebuilder Aldebaran Homes in another fundraiser.

Over the next two years, Aldebaran Homes will donate $500 from every sale of one of its properties to NONA, with house sales projected at approximately 40 units.

The partnership is on top of a $5,000 donation already made to the campaign seeking to raise a total of $1.6 million towards a new facility for children with special needs in the North Okanagan.

The clubhouse is currently under construction.

NONA got a big boost Monday, when the organizer of Bollywood Bang announced the event had raised $100,000 for the clubhouse campaign.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41820
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3087179
1797 Shaleridge
5 bedrooms 5 baths
$1,298,000
more details
39638


Send us your News Tips!


42771


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kitkat
Kitkat Vernon SPCA >


42730


Rooster can’t do a proper “cock-a-doodle-doo!”

Must Watch
Clearly it hasn’t hit puberty yet.
Daily Dose – June 6, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose gets 2 thumbs up.
Daily Dose – June 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No adult accompaniment required here.
Taylor Swift house-hunting in London – report
Music
Taylor Swift is reportedly house-hunting in London after spending...
Monday Sports Gifs – June 5, 2017
Galleries
Summon the strength to take a break from work and power through...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41796