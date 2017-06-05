41717

Vernon  

Roadwork to take longer

A construction project at 30th Street and 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon is expected to take at least a week longer.

A city press release said the intersection will be closed to traffic for approximately three weeks, unlike the two weeks predicted when the work began.

Residents and visitors are reminded that all businesses in the area remain open and can be easily accessed.

Detour routes will be modified as construction progresses.

