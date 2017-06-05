Father's Day chair contest

Photo: Google Street View City Furniture Vernon is holding a Father's Day contest.

What could dad want more than relaxing in a recliner at the end of a hard day?

City Furniture Vernon has teamed up with Castanet to offer one lucky dad the chance to win a full-power recliner.

“It's a nice leather-like chair that is full-power and comes complete with cup holders, LED lighting and storage in the underarms. Maybe dad could store a few beer in there,” laughed Justin Sharma of City Furniture Vernon.

He said City Furniture wants Vernon area contestants to click on the link in the ad and explain “why they appreciate the fathers in their lives.”

A draw is expected to be held on June 18, Father's Day.