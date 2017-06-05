42377
With more of Kin Beach disappearing day by day as Okanagan Lake rises, workers for the Okanagan Indian Band have been working to keep the water from flooding a portion of Lakeshore Road and beyond.

A part of the road remained closed Monday as crews continued efforts to shore up protection.

There are concerns about the road itself and the holiday park across the street, one worker said.

A gabion wall of sand now stretches along the OKIB's section of beach, right up to Vernon Creek and work was continuing.

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society has announced that it plans to hold the July 1st fireworks on a barge just off of Kin Beach but is looking at other options if the lake continues to rise.

