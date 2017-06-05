Fireworks set for Kin beach

Photo: Kate Bouey David Frost, head of Canada Day committee, Jolene Grigg of Craftsman Collision and J.R. Robert get set for fireworks.

Fingers are crossed for a big Canada Day fireworks spectacle at Kin Beach but with lake water still rising, it is anyone's guess.

Vernon's Canada Day committee announced the change in venue from Kal to Kin beach this July 1st, during a press briefing Monday outside Craftsman Collision Canada, the main sponsor of the fireworks event.

“This year's fireworks location will be on Okanagan Lake and begin at 10:30 p.m. on a barge a safe distance away from Kin Beach, with best views from Kin Beach, Sandy beach and Paddlewheel Park,” said David Frost, president of the North Okanagan Canada Day Society.

Frost acknowledged the lake level is still rising and much of Kin Beach is under water.

“We're concerned,” admitted Frost. “We're going to play that by ear...but we definitely have options.”

Frost did not say what those options were.

The change in venue was due to the bigger shoreline, more vantage points and a larger area of safety, he explained.

The committee took some heat after last year's show when some residents complained about fireworks' debris along the shoreline and under the water.

This year, Frost hopes the problem will be remedied.

“For clean up efforts this year, we'll have the added effort of the Vernon Yacht Club. They've stepped forward to participate with the clean up on the surface of the water. As well, Inner Space Watersports have offered their services to help with underwater cleanup which is far more than we had available last year.”

In terms of parking, a shuttle bus service is planned that would run continuously during the evening between the beachfront and the Marshall Field parking lot.

Volunteers are still needed for the Canada celebrations in Polson Park. Those interested can email the North Okanagan Canada Day Society.