Vernon  

Did you witness brawl?

Vernon RCMP are seeking witnesses to a violent incident in downtown Vernon in the early hours of Sunday morning. One man was taken to hospital with injuries.

The RCMP are investigating the incident which involved several males fighting on a downtown sidewalk, beside Status nightclub.

Multiple police units responded just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of a large group of people fighting outside the nightclub located at 29th Avenue and 29th Street, where a hip-hop artist had just finished his show.

“Police arrived on scene a minute after receiving the initial call,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, RCMP spokesperson. “The incident had subsided prior to police attendance with many of those involved already having fled.

“On arrival, a 20-year-old male was located on the ground with several other males tending to him.”

A cut to the man's face was bleeding heavily and he was transported by BC Ambulance Services to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, police said.

“The male was subsequently released from hospital and, due to his level of intoxication, taken into custody by the RCMP until he could care for himself. He was subsequently released the next morning.”

The fight was captured on video that was posted to the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook group in which a man could be seen running up to two people fighting and then kicking one of them in the head. The video post has been removed.

In it, at least 13 people could be seen fighting, including men and women.

It is not clear how the brawl began or if it was related to an incident earlier that evening when a Facebook group called the Surrey Creep Catcher had an encounter with a 40-year-old man who allegedly was meeting a 13-year-old girl in Vernon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking any witnesses to the fighting to call the detachement at 250-545-7171 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

–with files from Alanna Kelly
