Watching Kal Lake levels

Photo: David M. Nagy Coldstream officials have fingers crossed as Kal Lake drops a fraction.

The District of Coldstream is hoping for better news on Kalamalka Lake levels this week.

While Okanagan Lake increased another centimetre by Monday morning, Kalamalka Lake dropped .05 centimetres to 392.450 metres in the same timeframe.

“I'll be speaking with Environment Canada later today...to get a sense of where things are at,” said Trevor Seibel, the district's chief administrative officer. “From the information available, there is more water going into Vernon Creek than Coldstream Creek which has been stable for a while.”

Seibel said officials would like to see a more drastic decrease in the water levels that have caused flooding to some people's homes and property along the lakeshore and by the Kalavista lagoon.

Even before the lake began to rise, Seibel said water was coming up out of the ground.

“That's indicative of a fairly high water table.”

Meanwhile, early water quality testing at both Kalamalka and Okanagan lakes took place last week.

Results of the tests are not yet back, said Seibel and an official with the North Okanagan Regional District.

In mid-May, the district closed boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake due to concerns wave action from boats could create shore erosion.