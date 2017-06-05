Top athlete to be named

Photo: Kate Bouey Last year, the Watkin Motors Mustangs won team of the year.

The North Okanagan's top athlete of the year will be named on Tuesday.

The public is invited to attend the 24th annual Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete, Team and Leadership awards which will be presented tomorrow, June 6 at 6 p.m. at the Lakers Clubhouse, 7000 Cummins Road.

The Athlete of the Year trophy has been handed out since 1994, when the first recipient was NHL forward Brent Gilchrist. Last year, snowboard cross national champion Kevin Hill captured the award.

The Team of the Year trophy started in 1996, with the first one going to the Vernon Vipers who won the Royal Bank Cup.

Last year, the Watkin Motors Mustangs Pee Wee hockey team captured the trophy after winning the annual Coca-Cola Classic International Hockey Tournament.

The Leadership in Sports award honours community leaders such as coaches or organizers.

Last year’s winner was Anne Holmes who has spent 25 years in Vernon promoting and organizing sports.

"We had a number of great nominations again this year, and it was a very difficult choice to determine the winners," said Ken Richardson, selection committee chair. "This area certainly is well represented with some outstanding athletes and teams."

The awards are chosen by a panel of media and community reps.