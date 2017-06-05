Bollywood raises $100,000

Photo: Contributed Eileen and Jim Burgess attended Bollywood Bang.

One of Vernon's biggest bashes of the year has raised $100,000 for charity.

Around 1,000 people dressed in colourful Indian and Pakistani garb for the Apr. 29th event to raise money for the NONA Child Development Centre in Vernon.

The funds will help pay for the North Okanagan Neurological Association's 9,800-square-foot clubhouse on 28th Avenue. NONA, which serves more than 700 children with special needs each year in the community, has been working to raise $1.6 million for the project.

“You can have a vision of what you want to do but without sponsors it's not always possible, even if you are working on an Indian budget,” laughed Bollywood Bang organizer Dalvir Nahal, referring to the huge Indian weddings that are held.

Nahal thanked TD Bank, the event's title gold sponsor.

“We were super happy to support not only an event that is unique and multicultural but also such a great cause," said Doug Bradshaw, manager of TD Bank.

Other sponsors included (silver) Central Hardware, DavidsonPringle Lawyers and Emco Plumbing as well as (bronze) Nolans Pharmacy, Johnston AutoGroup and Whitehouse Mortgages.

Nahal also thanked her brother, Ranvir Nahal, who raised $31,000 during a five-minute challenge on the night.

“I didn't think we were going to make that much because our expenses were so high,” she said, referring to the cost of decorations, security and caterers from the Lower Mainland.

Nahal said a number of Vernon area businesses contributed to the success of the night with big donations and bids during a live auction.

As well as hired staff, volunteers were a major help throughout the weeks leading to the event, she said.

“It was literally a village. This is why it was successful. It's one of those rare events that everybody wants to be a part of.”

Over four years, Bollywood Bang raised $206,000 for Vernon charities and has become so successful it was officially franchised to Kelowna this year.