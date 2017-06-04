Massive brawl at show

A violent brawl broke out during a Hip-Hop show in Vernon Saturday night.

An artist named Merkules was performing at Status nightclub and the fight appears to have occurred outside on the streets of the venue.

The fight was captured on video that was posted to Facebook and a man can be seen running up to two people fighting and kicking one of them in the head.

At least 13 people can be seen fighting, including men and women.

The fight seems to have been broken up by security guards, but it is not clear how the fight started.

Earlier in the night, a Facebook group called the Surrey Creep Catcher had an encounter with a 40-year-old man who allegedly was meeting a 13 year old girl in Vernon.

The man filming the interaction walked into the Merkules show the same night as the fight but it is unknown if the two events are related.

Castanet reached out to Status night club and has not yet received a response.