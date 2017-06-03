42599
Vernon  

Louis Estates evacuated

Vernon Search and Rescue are scrambling to evacuate people from Louis Estates on Okanagan Indian Band land.

Pete Wise, with VSAR, said the call to help residents on the west side of Okanagan Lake came in at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wise said team members are responding in three boats, but it is not yet known how many people VSAR will have to help evacuate.

“This evacuation will have to be done by boat because the road it blocked,” said Wise as he was preparing to head out. “We can only access it by boat. We don't know how many homes we have to deal with.”

Wise said the number of impacted homes could be five or 100, and VSAR crews are prepared for either one.

This is the 22nd call VSAR has responded to since May 1.

“About 1/3 of our yearly call outs have been done in one month,” said Wise. “That just shows the dedication of our volunteers.”

 

