Riding for the health of it

Photo: ridedonthide.com On June 25, thousands of people will be riding for mental health.

Mental illness is nothing to be ashamed about, and later this month thousands of people will show their support and unity.

On June 25, 10,000 Canadians from Newfoundland to British Columbia will get on their bikes and join friends, family, colleagues and classmates to pedal towards the goal of ending the stigma of mental illness.

The Canadian Mental Health Association’s fifth annual Ride Don’t Hide event is Canada’s largest mental health bike ride.

The recent third annual Canadian Mental Health Check-Up by Ipsos Public Affairs found 48 per cent of those surveyed reported being more comfortable talking about mental health issues compared to two years ago.

The proportion of Canadians who say they have talked with someone about mental health continues to increase with 42 per cent saying they opened up to someone - most likely a friend, family member or a family doctor - about their mental health in the past year, up seven per cent from last year.

“National awareness-raising events such as Ride Don’t Hide play an important role in changing the public’s perceptions and in eliminating the stigma surrounding mental illness,” said Dr. Patrick Smith, national CEO, CMHA.

Todd Strilchuk, Ride Don’t Hide Vernon committee chairperson, said over the past four years $75,000 has been raised in the community.

Strilchuk said he was personally was inspired by his friend Michael Schratter who started the event.

“Now we have raised millions for mental health throughout the country. Since becoming involved in Ride Don’t Hide I have met countless families who have been impacted by mental health, sharing their struggles and experiences with me. Our goal this year is to raise $25,000 and match that of Michael’s inspirational ride raising $100,000. Together we are truly improving mental health in Vernon,” said Todd Strilchuk, Ride Don’t Hide Vernon Committee Chair.

Ride Don’t Hide is open to cyclists of all ages and skill levels. Registration is $30 for youth and adults and free for children 12 and under. Individuals, families and teams can register online.