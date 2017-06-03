Stay flood ready in Lumby

Photo: Jerry Mason Lumby residents are reminded to be aware flood conditions persist.

The rains may have eased, but officials in Lumby are reminding residents flood conditions persist.

Staff hand-delivered updated evacuation alerts to residents and business in close proximity to the creeks.

Water levels from the spring freshet are expected to peak this month, and residents are asked to remain prepared.

Levels remain particularly high in the Bessette/Harris Creek as well as Creighton Creek.

Property owners are responsible for the protection of their private property.

Sandbags are available in the parking lot across from the Curling Club and in the cul-de-sac on Heighway Crescent.

All recreational trails, including the Salmon Trail, remain closed until further notice