Photo: Facebook

Ahoy mate, is anyone missing a pirate raft?

Someone with a sense or humour put Jolly Roger on a raft that was seen floating in Okanagan Lake.

It is not known who the whimsical water craft belongs to, but so far the most popular choices are Cpt. Jack Sparrow and Cpt. Morgan.

The vessel was seen at the north arm of Okanagan Lake and was floating slowly southward.